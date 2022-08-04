After a strong season in the National League last year, Grimsby Town were able to secure promotion back to League Two on the first time of asking.

Now the Mariners are back in the Football League, Paul Hurst will be hoping his side can retain their league position and push as far up the table as possible.

Grimsby kicked off the season last weekend and now look ahead to a busy August with five league games to be played starting with Northampton on Saturday.

As we await the weekend’s game, it’s time to test your Grimsby knowledge with the quiz all about the Mariners.

Think you’re a Grimsby Town expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out

1 of 28 In what year were Grimsby Town founded? 1878 1880 1883 1887