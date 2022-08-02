Think you’re a Derby County expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out

Derby County earned a perfect start to life in League One on Saturday.

New signing Conor Hourihane scored the goal to secure all three points as the Rams hosted Oxford United at Pride Park.

Liam Rosenior’s side face a busy August schedule with up to seven games to be played, as well as transfer deadline day also looming at the end of the month.

But until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

