Charlton Athletic play their football in League One and will be desperate to get back into the Championship as soon as the club can.

Under Lee Bowyer, the Addicks looked as though they could seal that promotion but despite landing play-off spots, they could never seal the spot back in the second tier. This is despite the fact that over 15 years ago they were in the Premier League with the likes of Darren Bent playing for them.

Now though, the club have a new man in charge in Ben Garner and a new striker leading the line in Jayden Stockley. Under Nigel Adkins, the club struggled to get going last year but now, they’ll be hoping for a top six spot again.

If you think you know Charlton then and some of the key information about them, then have a go down below and see how much you truly know about the Addicks and the facts about the club.

Think you’re a Charlton Athletic expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out

1 of 28 1) What is the nickname of the club? The Addicks The Shrimps The Sky Blues The Posh