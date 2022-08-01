Burnley begin their latest Championship journey this weekend with a trip to face Huddersfield Town on Friday night.

This will be Vincent Kompany’s first competitive game in charge of the team having been appointed as the manager of the club over the summer.

It has been a summer of upheaval with many ins and outs taking place through the transfer window.

Prepare for the upcoming campaign by testing your knowledge of the Clarets with our latest quiz…

Think you're a Burnley FC expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out 1 of 28 Who is the current Burnley manager? Sean Dyche Vincent Kompany Michael Jackson Owen Coyle