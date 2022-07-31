Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Think you’re a Blackpool FC expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out

Blackpool had a fairly solid season last year as they returned to the Championship.

The unexpected departure of manager Neil Critchley this summer caused some worry at Bloomfield Road.

However, former manager Michael Appleton has returned to the club and has spent the summer working to try and get his side in good shape.

The Tangerines kicked off their new campaign this weekend with a 1-0 win over Reading and fans will be hoping they can build on that and push up the league this season.

However, in the meantime it’s time to test your knowledge on all things Blackpool with this quiz.

1 of 28

In what year were Blackpool founded?


