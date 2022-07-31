Blackburn Rovers are part of a select group of English clubs that have tasted the glory of winning the Premier League since its inception in 1992.

It hasn’t been all positives though for the Lancashire outfit in the 21st century, having spent some time in the top flight but also in the third tier of English football, such was the decline of Rovers.

Back in the Championship now though after consolidating themselves, Jon Dahl Tomasson is tasked with the responsibility of getting the club back to the big time.

What do you know about the club though? Take our brand new quiz and see if you can call yourself a Rovers expert by scoring full marks!

Think you’re a Blackburn Rovers expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out

1 of 28 What year were Blackburn founded? 1865 1875 1885 1895