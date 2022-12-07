Think you know everything about Wigan Athletic? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

Wigan Athletic will be hoping to make the perfect start to life under the guidance of their new manager Kolo Toure when they take on Millwall on December 10th.

Currently in the Championship relegation zone, the Latics will need to step up their performance levels over the coming months in order to avoid the possibility of being dragged into a battle for survival.

With the transfer window set to open in January, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Toure stamps his own authority on the club’s squad by engaging in a reasonable amount of activity.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you 22 Wigan-related questions.

Will you be able to score at least 80%?

Get involved now!

1 of 22 When was the last time that Wigan played in League Two (fourth tier)? 1997 1995 1994 2001