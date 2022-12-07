Think you know everything about Swansea City? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

Swansea City are enjoying a decent season in the Championship, currently sitting eighth in the table.

The Swans are level with sixth-placed Millwall, but endured a frustrating run prior to the World Cup break, going five games without a win.

Russell Martin’s side will be looking to return to winning ways when second tier action resumes in December as they attempt to maintain their play-off push.

But how much do you know about Swansea City? Test your knowledge of the club on this quiz and try to score 80% or more…

1 of 22 The club were formed in which year? 1905 1912 1920 1923