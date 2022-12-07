Think you know everything about Stoke City? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

Stoke City are an historic English football club – one of the oldest in the country and a founding member of the Football League – but have somewhat lost their way in recent years.

The glory days of the Premier League have long-gone – they are still attainable once again but this is the club’s fifth season in a row in the Championship.

What do you know about the Potters though? Have a go at our brand new quiz and if you get more than 80 per cent then you can class yourself as a super-fan!

1 of 22 What year were Stoke founded? 1853 1863 1873 1883