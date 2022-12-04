Sheffield Wednesday will be aiming for promotion this season under Darren Moore.

The Owls suffered play-off heartbreak in the previous campaign, falling to defeat to Sunderland.

But Darren Moore’s side have made a positive start to the current League One term, with the club currently competing for automatic promotion against the likes of Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle as we reach the midway point of the season.

For now, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

Think you know everything about Sheffield Wednesday? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz 1 of 22 What year was Sheffield Wednesday founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897