Think you know everything about Sheffield United? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

The World Cup continues, meaning the Championship is still on pause, and Sheffield United fans will be looking forward to league football resuming.

The Blades have had a good campaign so far and will be itching to get going once again to try and keep their promotion challenge on track.

Whilst we wait and see how they do, though, have a go at this quiz and see if you can get full marks on all things Blades-related…

1 of 22 1) What is the club's nickname? The Blades The Hoops The Millers The Hornets