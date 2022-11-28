With the World Cup break upon us, fans of Championship football are having to make do without seeing their team in action week in week out.

But don’t worry, here at FLW, we’re doing everything we can to keep you occupied when it comes to your club side, which in this case, is Rotherham United.

The Millers have had a decent first half of the season, but putting that to one side, put your club knowledge to the test below!

See if you can score 80% or higher – and don’t forget to share your score on social media!

Think you know everything about Rotherham United? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 CLUB WERE FOUNDED IN 1910 TRUE FALSE