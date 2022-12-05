Exclude from MSN
Think you know everything about Newport County? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz
It’s been all change at Newport County this season with James Rowberry relieved of his duties back in October.
There’s a sizeable gap between the Exiles and the top six so establishing themselves further in League Two may well be the best they can hope for in 2022/23.
Our quiz today should test your knowledge of the Welsh club. Think you know everything about Newport County? Well, then try and score 80% or more on this new quiz…