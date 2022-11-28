Think you know everything about Millwall FC? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

Millwall have enjoyed a strong start to the season and are in the mix for Championship promotion this term.

There will have been concern when talisman Jed Wallace departed in the summer but the Lions look like a more well-rounded side than they did in 2021/22 and are among the teams battling for a top six finish.

Our quiz today should test whether you know really know everything about Millwall! Try and score 80% or more on this new quiz…

1 of 22 1. Who is the club's current kit manufacturer? Hummel Macron Erreà Bukta