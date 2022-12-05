Think you know everything about Leyton Orient? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

Leyton Orient will be hoping to build upon their incredibly impressive start to the season in the coming months as they aim to secure promotion to League One.

Currently top of the fourth-tier standings, the O’s have managed to build a sizeable gap between them and the chasing pack under the guidance of manager Richie Wellens.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you 22 Orient-related questions.

Will you be able to score at least 80%?

Get involved below and then share your scores with fellow Orient supporters!

1 of 22 Where did Leyton Orient finish in the League Two standings last season? 9th 10th 11th 13th