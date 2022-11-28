It could be a nervous second half of the Championship season for Hull City.

Sitting 20th in the table, just a point clear of the relegation zone, the Tigers will be hoping their newly appointed manager Liam Rosenior will be able to guide them to safety.

While we wait to see if he can do that, we want to find out just how much you actually know about the club.

To do that, we’ve given you 22 questions about a variety of topics relating to Hull City, but how many can you get correct?

Think you know everything about Hull City? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 In what year were Hull formed? 1904 1914 1924 1934