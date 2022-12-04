Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County News

Think you know everything about Derby County? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

Published

17 seconds ago

on

Derby County are looking to get themselves out of Sky Bet League One at the first time of asking this season, after a tough year last time out.

It’s certainly been a difficult period in the club’s history but how much do you know about the club as a whole?

Here, we’re asking 22 questions on all things Derby and you need to try and see if you can get full marks – share your scores on social media once you’re done!

1 of 22

DERBY WERE FOUNDED IN WHAT YEAR?


Related Topics:

Editor and writer usually found at a game in London.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Think you know everything about Derby County? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: