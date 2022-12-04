Derby County News
Think you know everything about Derby County? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz
Derby County are looking to get themselves out of Sky Bet League One at the first time of asking this season, after a tough year last time out.
It’s certainly been a difficult period in the club’s history but how much do you know about the club as a whole?
Here, we’re asking 22 questions on all things Derby and you need to try and see if you can get full marks – share your scores on social media once you’re done!