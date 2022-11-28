Burnley are having a cracking season under Vincent Kompany so far.

Following their relegation from the Premier League, and having undergone somewhat of a rebuild under the Belgian, it looked like patience may be needed at Turf Moor early on.

However, things have clicked for the Clarets quickly, with the club sitting top of the Championship with the league on pause for the World Cup.

Putting this season aside for the moment, though, why not put your club knowledge to the test in this new FLW quiz below.

See if you can score 80% or more below!

Think you know everything about Burnley FC? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 CLUB HISTORY: CLUB WERE FOUNDED IN 1882 TRUE FALSE