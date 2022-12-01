Think you know everything about Bristol Rovers? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

Bristol Rovers are a club with plenty of history to get stuck into.

We’ve done exactly that here, mixing the old with the new, the difficult with the obvious and much, much more, piecing together a 22 question quiz on all things Bristol Rovers.

The diehard fans stumbling across this will be confident of getting 100%, but we do honestly feel like a score of 80% would be more than acceptable.

Take it on below and see if you can better 80%:

1 of 22 In what year were Bristol Rovers founded? 1881 1883 1885 1887