Bolton Wanderers

Think you know everything about Bolton Wanderers? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Bolton Wanderers will be hoping to be in the promotion mix at the end of the campaign following a reasonably promising start to 2022/23.

Considering the strength of other sides in their division though, that will be easier said than done but we’re not focusing on the future in this quiz.

Instead, we’re looking at the past as we test your knowledge on some of the club’s key moments in their history. After that, there’s a mini-section of questions on the Trotters’ current season.

How many of the 22 questions can you get right though? Give it a go and find out for yourself!

1 of 22

History: The club was formed in which year?


