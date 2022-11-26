Birmingham City will be desperate to continue building on what has been a promising start to the season.

Previously tipped to go down, they are proving everyone wrong at the moment and look set to have a bright future under head coach John Eustace.

They can’t afford to rest on their laurels as they look to the future, but we’re taking a look back at the past in this quiz as we ask you 22 questions about their history and past achievements.

We’re also looking at the present with some questions about this season. Do you think you can score at least 80%?

Think you know everything about Birmingham City? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 History: When was the club founded? 1870 1875 1880 1885