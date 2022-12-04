Barnsley
Think you know everything about Barnsley FC? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz
Barnsley will be hoping to bounce back up to the Championship as soon as possible and there are positive signs about what the future might hold under Michael Duff.
The Tykes certainly know what it takes to get out of League One – having done so on a number of occasions previously.
Our quiz should test how much you know about the Yorkshire club. If you think you know everything about Barnsley, try and score 80% or more on this quiz…