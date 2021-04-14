Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

'Think we might have our striker for next season' – Many Nottingham Forest fans excited by teenager's latest display

Published

10 mins ago

on

Brennan Johnson scored a hattrick to help Lincoln City hammer MK Dons 4-0 and end their six-game winless run last night, which has drawn an excited response from many Nottingham Forest fans.

The 19-year-old joined the Imps on a season-long loan in the summer and has been phenomenal for Michael Appleton’s side – scoring nine goals and adding 12 assists as he’s helped them emerge as shock promotion candidates.

Last night’s display was arguably Johnson’s finest in a Lincoln shirt, with his three goals proving the catalyst to help his side claim all three points for the first time in more than a month.

The game was goalless at the break but a second-half surge saw the Forest loanee link up with Manchester City’s Morgan Rogers twice before grabbing his third from the spot.

Johnson is set to return to the City Ground this summer and after taking League One by storm will surely be part of Chris Hughton’s plans for 2021/22.

The teenager, who is comfortable playing across the forward line or in attacking midfield, penned a new deal with the Reds last September to keep him at the club until at least 2023.

Despite only making eight senior appearances for his boyhood club, it seems there’s a fair bit of excitement surrounding the 19-year-old – as the reaction of some Forest fans to yesterday’s performance shows…


