‘Think we might have our striker for next season’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans excited by teenager’s latest display

Brennan Johnson scored a hattrick to help Lincoln City hammer MK Dons 4-0 and end their six-game winless run last night, which has drawn an excited response from many Nottingham Forest fans.

The 19-year-old joined the Imps on a season-long loan in the summer and has been phenomenal for Michael Appleton’s side – scoring nine goals and adding 12 assists as he’s helped them emerge as shock promotion candidates.

Last night’s display was arguably Johnson’s finest in a Lincoln shirt, with his three goals proving the catalyst to help his side claim all three points for the first time in more than a month.

The game was goalless at the break but a second-half surge saw the Forest loanee link up with Manchester City’s Morgan Rogers twice before grabbing his third from the spot.

Johnson is set to return to the City Ground this summer and after taking League One by storm will surely be part of Chris Hughton’s plans for 2021/22.

The teenager, who is comfortable playing across the forward line or in attacking midfield, penned a new deal with the Reds last September to keep him at the club until at least 2023.

Despite only making eight senior appearances for his boyhood club, it seems there’s a fair bit of excitement surrounding the 19-year-old – as the reaction of some Forest fans to yesterday’s performance shows…

Think we might have our striker for next season #nffc — Mike O'Cain (@mikeocain) April 13, 2021

Nice — Nathan Savage (@Nayrules) April 13, 2021

I don’t think we need to look for that striker.. he’s right under our nose! — JustTomTorque (@ForestFanTom1) April 13, 2021

Quick reminder that Brennan Johnson has scored the same amount of goals (10) as grabban, Taylor and Murray combined. Do the right thing forest. #NFFC — Harry (@bazNFFC) April 13, 2021

He'll be like a new signing for us next season 😄

I do like the idea of Johnson and Mighten tearing it up in the champ 💪

Once again testament to @GazBraz

and the academy team 👌👏#NFFC https://t.co/qGuyP7gBqi — Sam Crawford (@s_redmist) April 13, 2021

Johnson getting his hat-trick tonight for Lincoln, we need to bring him back and not just what he’s doing for Lincoln but because we need more players like this in our team, and our academy players are the best we have to combine with the more experienced #NFFC — Davina 🤍 (@davina12xo) April 13, 2021

I can’t wait to see how this lad gets on in the Championship next season. Brennan Johnson – remember the name #EFL https://t.co/emRneuxDmx — Matt Watts (@TheNearPost1_1) April 13, 2021

I cannot wait for next season https://t.co/lSIo8w087U — Jeno (@Jenofifa7676) April 13, 2021