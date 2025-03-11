This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

It has been claimed that Michael Skubala will not buck a League One trend and be manager of Lincoln City in three years’ time.

The former Leeds United caretaker manager has been in charge at Sincil Bank since November 2023, taking the Imps just shy of the League One play-offs with a 7th placed-finish last term.

This term Lincoln are 14 points off the play-offs with 10 games remaining, leaving some fans to question Skubala’s suitability for the manager’s job.

Michael Skubala backed to remain Lincoln City boss next season

Football League World’s Lincoln City pundit Gary Hutchinson believes it is impossible to say for certain whether Skubala will be in charge of the Imps in 2028, with too many variables in play.

Lincoln’s rather modest budget has seen the Imps try to punch above their weight, although they are currently on track to finish in a lower league position than last season.

When asked by FLW whether he thinks Skubala is in it for the long haul and whether he'll still be Imps manager in three years time, Gary shared: “I think our manager Michael Skubala is in it for the long haul, but it’s never the manager's choice.

“Can I see him being our manager in three years’ time? I mean, again, a lot depends, doesn't it.

“If we get through this season, I can see him being the manager at the end of this season, contrary to what a lot of people think about how it's time for a change and all of that.

“I don't think it is. It's a year and a half.

“The division this season has been a lot more challenging than last season, in terms of where we are in wage budget and what our competitors are doing.

“And I think the board see that, even if it's not as clear compared to the rank-and-file fan, but then it's all results-based.”

Michael Skubala could fall victim to League One trend

However, Gary's prediction was not an indictment of Skubala, but rather the overall trend of League One managers.

FLW’s Lincoln pundit believes that the ruthlessness of the division will see struggling managers sacked and succeeding bosses headhunted, leading to a high turnover of coaches.

Only four managers in the division have led their respective clubs for more than three years at this point.

Longest serving League One managers (As per transfermarkt.co.uk, as of 10/03/25) Manager Club Time in charge Nigel Clough Mansfield Town 4 years, 4 months, 4 days Phil Parkinson Wrexham AFC 3 years, 8 months, 7 days Davie Challinor Stockport County 3 years, 4 months, 8 days Richie Wellens Leyton Orient 3 years, 1 day

Gary restarted: “Can I see him getting through next season?

“If we are able to go up in the budget table at all, and you look at the teams that are coming down and the teams that are going up, there's potential for us to climb a couple of places in the budget table.

“That gives us potential to climb up a couple of places in the actual table.

“Then yes, I can't see why not (Skubala staying in charge).

“We had an excellent finish to last season.

“And whilst that was last season, it has proved that the manager does have what it takes, I think to see us through.

“But obviously it depends on how well he does, and the problem is, if we go into the Championship, for instance, he's not going to be with us in three years’ time because people will take him.

“Just as in the past the likes of Paul Hurst and Steven Schumacher and those sorts of people have been pinched and gone up the divisions.

“Luke Williams is another one.

“So I think it's really hard for any club in League One at the moment to say their manager will be with them in three seasons.

“Because if you don't get promoted he's in danger of the sack, if you get relegated, he is in danger of the sack, and as soon as you're a League One manager at the top end of the table doing well, Matt Bloomfield, another example, you get pinched.

“So I don't think there's a single manager in League One at this moment in time will still be at their club in three years’ time.”