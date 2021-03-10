‘Think it’s only a matter of time’ – Darren Moore eyes reunion at Sheffield Wednesday: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday boss, Darren Moore, is hoping to reunite with Jimmy Shan at Hillsborough as he aims to add a fresh face to his backroom staff.

Shan worked with Moore at West Brom as part of his backroom staff, before eventually taking over at the Hawthorns following Moore’s exit and overseeing a failed push for promotion.

As per Football Insider, Moore could well look to bring Shan in at Wednesday, with the 42-year-old since leaving his post with Solihull Moors.

Our writers discuss whether it is a good move to bring Shan in at Hillsborough…

Sam Rourke

If Moore thinks it’ll help then you have to trust his judgement.

Moore has a long standing relationship with Shan with them both working together at West Brom.

Shan came in as Moore’s assistant when Moore got the Baggies manager’s job and they did a stellar job in what were testing circumstances in the top-flight.

Wednesday are currently on course to be playing League One football with them currently in dreadful form, having lost their last six consecutive Championship games, so they need as much assistance and inspiration as possible.

Shan is still of course the manager of Solihull Moors so he’d have a big decision to make in that respect, but the lure of working with Moore again at a big club like Sheffield Wednesday could be too tempting.

From the outside looking in, it looks like a good move, as ultimately Moore will require the best backroom staff around him he can get to catapult themselves out of this sticky situation.

Jacob Potter

This really wouldn’t surprise me.

Shan and Moore had worked together whilst at West Brom earlier in his managerial career, and the pair are clearly still in touch.

It’s no coincidence that Shan has recently been relieved of his duties as Solihull Moors’ manager, and I think it’s only a matter of time before he is appointed as one of the club’s coaches.

Shan didn’t cope very well whilst with Solihull Moors, and he’ll surely be tempted by a new challenge elsewhere, especially after his side were thrashed 5-0 in his final match in charge of the Vanarama National League side.

It’s a deal that would work for all parties involved.

Chris Gallagher

It would be a very smart move for Moore.

As a manager, you need to work with people who you know, and who you can trust. Clearly, Shan falls into that category for the Owls chief, as they have a history together at West Brom.

With Shan having to step up to the top job at The Hawthorns, we saw first-hand that he is a good coach, and he certainly came across well in terms of how he handled himself, even if he couldn’t guide Albion to the Premier League.

Given Wednesday’s desperate situation, they need to resolve this as soon as possible, to ensure Shan can get to work with the team as quickly as possible to help the new boss.