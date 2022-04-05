“I don’t really think he fits the system on paper” – Birmingham City fan pundit speaks out on 27-year-old’s future

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It could be the end of the road for Kristian Pedersen and Birmingham City come the summer, with interest potentially rife in the defender when the transfer window opens again, especially with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

It was Nottingham Forest who were linked with snapping up the player back in January and regardless of where they are playing their football next season, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them launch another move for the left-back when the window opens again.

Burnley too were one of the names mentioned and if either of the clubs are able to offer the player Premier League football, then you would have to think he would likely jump at the chance.

The 27-year-old has now spent four seasons with the Blues and has racked up over 151 league appearances for them so far. This campaign, he has played as big a part as ever, with 33 appearances for the club.

However, Lee Bowyer’s side have struggled to get results and have fell down the table as a result. With the side rooted in the bottom half of the division, a move to a team much higher up the pyramid – and one that is at least challenging for the play-offs – could be tempting for Pedersen.

It seems as though some Birmingham fans are already coming to terms with the fact he could be on his way out of the club in summer too, with Football League World’s Birmingham City fan pundit Tom Oxland admitting that it could be time for the two parties to go their separate ways.

Tom has claimed that the player may fancy a challenge higher up the EFL or the Premier League and that he wouldn’t begrudge him leaving either – but that it ‘could certainly be a blow’ if he did decide to depart St Andrew’s at the end of the season.

Speaking about potentially losing the player, he said to FLW: “I think defensively it could certainly be a blow, he’s definitely one of our more talented defenders but I do feel that it is time for Pedersen to move on.

“I think he wants to be competing at a higher level and I wish him all the best of luck for that. I don’t really think he fits the system on paper either so hopefully it can free up some wages and we can bring in young, hungry talent from League One or maybe bring some more young defenders like Nico Gordon through the youth academy.

“But yeah, I’ll always appreciate Kristian Pedersen, I think he’s a very, very talented left-back but I think he wants to be at a higher level now.”

The Verdict

Kristian Pedersen has proven to be one of Birmingham’s most solid players over the last few seasons and even with the team struggling at the wrong end of the division, he has continued to thrive.

In a depleted backline this campaign, it hasn’t always been plain sailing for the 27-year-old but he has taken on the challenges put in front of him and done well regardless. Lee Bowyer still trusts him and he is still a first-team regular to boot.

Pedersen though has proven he can be a solid addition to most teams in the second tier with his battling displays at the back for Birmingham – and with interest already high, that could mean a raid for the player takes place in the summer.

It would be a shame for the Blues to lose him and they’d certainly need to scramble to find a replacement – but like Tom said, you couldn’t begrudge him leaving if the opportunity to play much higher up the pyramid did arise.