‘Things you love to see’, ‘Well said’ – Plenty of Coventry City fans are loving club’s latest statement

It’s safe to say that the ‘European Super League’ proposal put forward has certainly sparked serious debate from football supporters, pundits, managers and players across the globe.

A number of clubs that aren’t involved in the proposal have voiced their concerns over the matter, with Championship side Coventry City being one of those.

In a statement on the club’s official website, Coventry highlighted the ‘greed’ shown by some of the clubs, and felt as though they have tarnished the reputation of football with this recent stance.

“These plans are driven solely by the greed of the Clubs involved and for their own financial benefit, and have tarnished the reputation of the game.

“Especially at a time when supporters are not able to attend games, this is a kick in the teeth for fans of those Clubs, all football supporters and the wider football family.”

Plenty of Coventry City supporters took to social media to react to the club’s statement, with the majority being pleased with their comments.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Glad we turned down our invite 😂 — james h (@jharts87) April 20, 2021

Amen 🙏🏼 — Jimi (@Jimi_Dyer) April 20, 2021

Yes. Things you love to see! Well said and thanks for speaking out 😍 #pusb — Nathan (@nstokes87) April 20, 2021

My Club 💙 — Cory Matthews (@CoryMatthews18) April 20, 2021

Our club 🥰 — Adam Hooper 💥💥 (@Adam_Hooper10) April 20, 2021

💙💙 well said — Tom Upton (@TomUpto94934917) April 20, 2021

Expected this to come out, well done 👏🏻 #PUSB https://t.co/dZ5w0XDvRq — Tommy James (@tommyyjames) April 20, 2021