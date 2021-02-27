Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Things you love to see’ – These QPR fans react to XI v Birmingham

Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton has made three changes to his Hoops side for this afternoon’s clash with Birmingham City.

The R’s are on a good unbeaten run at the moment in the Sky Bet Championship.

Their 0-0 draw with Preston North End meant that their record from the last eight matches has seen only one loss recorded, whilst six wins have come during that time.

Indeed, they now look to extend the run further against a Birmingham City side that is struggling down near the foot of the table with them losing last time out to Norwich City.

With the games once again coming thick and fast, though, now is the time to manage the squad and that is exactly what Mark Warburton has done this afternoon.

Macauley Bonne, Niko Hamalainen and Chris Willock have all come into the side for this one, so let’s take a look at what Rangers fans have made of the line-up:


