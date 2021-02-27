‘Things you love to see’ – These QPR fans react to XI v Birmingham

Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton has made three changes to his Hoops side for this afternoon’s clash with Birmingham City.

The R’s are on a good unbeaten run at the moment in the Sky Bet Championship.

Their 0-0 draw with Preston North End meant that their record from the last eight matches has seen only one loss recorded, whilst six wins have come during that time.

Indeed, they now look to extend the run further against a Birmingham City side that is struggling down near the foot of the table with them losing last time out to Norwich City.

With the games once again coming thick and fast, though, now is the time to manage the squad and that is exactly what Mark Warburton has done this afternoon.

Macauley Bonne, Niko Hamalainen and Chris Willock have all come into the side for this one, so let’s take a look at what Rangers fans have made of the line-up:

Like this. Changes were needed. Be good to see how Austin and Bonne get on together. Good to give Chair a rest, and great that Willock is starting! Wallace needed a rest, hope that Hamalainen steps up today! Cmon you R’s — Gavin Cronin (@QPRGAV) February 27, 2021

Finally Willock starts & Chair on the bench means we might actually be a threat from corners aswell as it won’t hit the 1st man 🙌🏻 — Phil (@Phil_Newman_) February 27, 2021

I think I prefer that front three to the one we've been playing. — Paul Pelling (@p_pelling) February 27, 2021

Not going to argue with this, come in you Rssss — Alan Knight (@californiahoop) February 27, 2021

Good team COYRS 🔵⚪️ — Kieran Power (@KieranPower3) February 27, 2021

willock is free — sonny (@sonny22363137) February 27, 2021

Goals in that squad. COYRs! — Loftus Roads (@4EverQPR) February 27, 2021

Things you love to see — Evan Manister (@Evan_Manister1) February 27, 2021