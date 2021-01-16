‘Things you love to see’ – These Bolton fans react as double transfer swoop confirmed

Bolton Wanderers have announced the loan signings of Huddersfield Town teenager Ben Jackson and Lincoln City attacker Zack Elbouzedi.

Ian Evatt confirmed earlier in the week that he was in the market for new recruits in order to push the Trotters up the League Two table, as they currently sit in 17th position.

It was thought that current loanees Billy Crellin and Tom White may have to go back to their respective clubs first in order to make a move, but not long before Wanderers are due to kick off at home against Cheltenham, the double swoop was confirmed.

Jackson is a 19-year-old left-back who you would expect will slot straight into the starting line-up due to the fact new recruit Declan John is already injured which will delay his Wanderers debut.

Jackson has been on the bench a few times for the Terriers in the league this season and spent the whole of last season on loan at Stockport County in the National League, and now he steps up a level to a massive club.

Elbouzedi meanwhile joined Lincoln halfway through last season, but has struggled for game-time during his time under Michael Appleton and this loan move may lead to a permanent one for the 22-year-old.

A winger by trade, Elboudezi’s arrival may see a permanent change in system for Evatt, who has used a three centre-back formation for most of his tenure at Bolton so far but recently switched to a four-at-the-back.

Bolton fans have been reacting to the transfer news on Twitter – check out the best responses.

Omg a double signing YESSSSSSSSSS. The whites are going up #bwfc — BWFC Chazza (@boltonchazza) January 16, 2021

Know absolutely nothing about them but anyone is welcome at the moment 😂 if you've got a left foot you're in! #bwfc — 🎮⚽️ Aaron 💰✈ (@aaron_bwfc) January 16, 2021

Just in time to push for promotion 😅 https://t.co/4NRKBHrPQU — John ✌🏻 (@John_H_1996) January 16, 2021

Things you love to see. Not sure on Jackson but love the addition of Elbouzedi 👏🏼 #bwfc https://t.co/8ho6z3wSh2 — Graham Down (@Graham_Down) January 16, 2021