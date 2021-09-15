‘Things you love to see’, ‘Perfect’ – Many Birmingham City fans react as line-up for Fulham clash emerges

Birmingham City’s start to the 2021-22 season has been a solid one, but they perhaps face their toughest test yet this evening when facing Fulham at St. Andrew’s.

The Blues have lost just once in six league outings so far this season – that came in a 2-0 loss at home to Bournemouth – but the spirits around the club are high right now.

Troy Deeney signing for his boyhood club will have something to do with that, but after recent seasons of struggle it’s just a relief for fans to see that positive results are being achieved at an early stage of the season.

24 questions about some of Birmingham City’s best ever strikers – Can you get 100% correct?

1 of 24 Trevor Francis left Birmingham City to join which side? Derby County Arsenal Manchester United Nottingham Forest

And they could be facing the Cottagers at exactly the right time as they not only struggle with multiple injuries but they also suffered a shock defeat to Blackpool at the weekend.

Bowyer had some big line-up decisions to make this evening, including whether or not to throw Deeney in from the start, but in the end he’s gone with the same 11 that defeated Derby on Friday night.

Time will tell as to whether that is the right decision or not but Birmingham fans have been reacting on Twitter to Bowyer’s decision.

How did you spell Sunjic wrong lads? Anyway correct to not drop anyone https://t.co/2Eqva8sayE — Swanny (@SwannyHypno) September 15, 2021

When was the last time we had a bench look that good 🔥#bcfc https://t.co/vKI90QlUw9 — Conway M (@conwaybcfc) September 15, 2021

Would of put Deeney in over Jukey but apart from that solid team. Can’t ask for anymore than that, let’s go. KRO💙 — Adam Pease (@AdamPease12) September 15, 2021

Perfect , bring deeney on with 20 minutes to go to finish the job 🔵⚪️ — Liam connolly (@Liam2052) September 15, 2021

If it’s not broken, don’t fix it. Strong 11 👍🏻 — Max Bradley (@MRMAXBRADLEY_) September 15, 2021

Someeeee squad😍 — Dan Brown (@DanBrown2001) September 15, 2021

Right lineup, unchanged. Like it. — Joe (@Joe_Insull) September 15, 2021

3 points smell nice — ChøngSzn💨 (@TahithSzn) September 15, 2021

Things you love to see — Brad (@Bradley_AJ) September 15, 2021

Love it. Unchanged and not broken. — Stoned Alien (@luke_spooner) September 15, 2021