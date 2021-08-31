‘Things you love to see’, ‘Not convinced’ – These fans react as Bournemouth finalise Celtic transfer

Bournemouth have completed the signing of midfielder Ryan Christie from Celtic on a three-year contract.

We're delighted to announce the signing of Ryan Christie from Celtic 🙌https://t.co/g5iJiWs7E2 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) August 31, 2021

The Scotland international had entered the final six months of his deal at Parkhead and even though he had played an important role under Ange Postecoglou, there was always the worry for the Hoops that Christie would go.

And, the 26-year-old has moved on, with the Cherries announcing his arrival on their official site this evening.

Whilst some Celtic fans weren’t too disappointed to see the player go, it’s fair to say that his arrival went down well with the Bournemouth support on the whole, particularly as it emerged they had beaten Premier League Burnley to his signature.

It had been stated that Scott Parker’s talks with Christie had convinced the player that he would benefit more playing on the south coast.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his arrival from Twitter…

Things you love to see🍒👏🏼 — Swainer🚨 (@AfcbSwainer) August 31, 2021

Not to be negative but I'm not convinced about this one — RARE – SOUL (@Zamadabula) August 31, 2021

Better than decent g #utc — JaidonSZN (@greenmatt43) August 31, 2021

Triffic. Not used to experiencing deadline day excitement & joy. It’s quite nice. #afcb — Tommy Heffernan’s Poodle (@GuyN72) August 31, 2021

I’m sure he will flourish with decent coaching. Lennon did his best to destroy him last season. Would like to have kept him. — EvilKinnevo*bigangesjumper 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@EvilKinnevo) August 31, 2021

Very happy with our business this window. Some solid signings at reasonable prices — Harrison Taylor (@Harrison_write) August 31, 2021

Fantastic signing for you!

Loved watching develop at Inverness. — Stewart Macdonald (@stewmacd1985) August 31, 2021