Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

AFC Bournemouth

‘Things you love to see’, ‘Not convinced’ – These fans react as Bournemouth finalise Celtic transfer

Published

4 mins ago

on

Bournemouth have completed the signing of midfielder Ryan Christie from Celtic on a three-year contract.

The Scotland international had entered the final six months of his deal at Parkhead and even though he had played an important role under Ange Postecoglou, there was always the worry for the Hoops that Christie would go.

And, the 26-year-old has moved on, with the Cherries announcing his arrival on their official site this evening.

Whilst some Celtic fans weren’t too disappointed to see the player go, it’s fair to say that his arrival went down well with the Bournemouth support on the whole, particularly as it emerged they had beaten Premier League Burnley to his signature.

25 questions about AFC Bournemouth legends from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 25

Did Steve Fletcher make over 700 appearances for the club?

It had been stated that Scott Parker’s talks with Christie had convinced the player that he would benefit more playing on the south coast.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his arrival from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Things you love to see’, ‘Not convinced’ – These fans react as Bournemouth finalise Celtic transfer

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: