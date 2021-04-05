‘Things you love to see’ – Many Preston fans show their delight as surprise name appears on bench for Swansea clash

It’s been a long time coming, but for the first time in nearly 20 months, Louis Moult has made the matchday squad for a Preston North End game.

And he’s returning to the scene of where he suffered a brutal injury that has kept him out of the game for nearly two years.

Moult arrived at North End back in January 2018 and he wasn’t quite as prolific as he was in the Scottish Premiership for his first year and a half at Deepdale.

The striker scored just six times in 34 league appearances, but he got the 2018/19 season off to a flier with a goal against Wigan Athletic very early on in the campaign.

However disaster would strike away at Swansea City a week later when he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament after stretching for the ball in the opposition area.

Moult was expected to be kept out for the rest of the season, but it ended up being a lot longer than that.

The 28-year-old had to have a further operation in the summer to clean the knee out along with multiple injections to heal the tendons, per the Lancashire Post, but he’s been back on the training pitch for a month now.

Preston North End quiz: Can you get 19/19 on our bumper Easter quiz?

1 of 19 What year were North End founded? 1874 1880 1882 1889

And he’s finally been given the all-clear to return to action, earning a spot on the bench at the Liberty Stadium this afternoon.

He may not end up being the saviour and he will definitely be rusty if he gets onto the pitch, but North End fans are delighted all the same that Moult has returned – check out some of their reactions.

Fantastic news! All the best @louismoult welcome back, hopefully you'll get some valuable playing time ready for next season — Ian Baines (@IanBaines5) April 5, 2021

@pnefc All hail The King good to see him back LEGEND! — Rab Bryson (@BrysonRab) April 5, 2021

The Saviour has risen. King Louis IX — Joe O'Malley (@The_WrongBoy) April 5, 2021

What a man — Joshua Rand (@Joshuarand37) April 5, 2021

All the best to you Louis, hope you get some minutes! — Sam Wilkins (@wickedwilk) April 5, 2021

❤️things you love to see 👑 https://t.co/rrNIogY3vF — Shaun Thompson (@shaunpne) April 5, 2021

Great to see Moult back. — Colin and Jacqui (@jacolxv) April 5, 2021