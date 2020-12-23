‘Things you love to see’ – Many Millwall fans react to key player announcement

Goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski has triggered an extension in his contract which will see him remain at The Den for a further year, the club have officially confirmed.

The Polish shotstopper has been an outstanding signing since joining from Ipswich Town in the summer of 2019, and after making his loan move a permanent deal last January, won the Golden Glove in the Championship after keeping 16 clean sheets.

Despite a couple of uncharacteristic errors during the early stages of this campaign, Bialkowski has continued his excellent form at The Den, and has played every minute in Millwall’s previous 55 league matches since replacing the injured Frank Fielding in the opening day of last season.

Bialkowski was also named as the Lions’ Player of the Year, and played a crucial part in Millwall coming within touching-distance of finishing in the top-six last term.

The Pole’s extension means that he’ll remain with Gary Rowett’s side until the end of next season, and here, we’ve been looking at the Lions faithful have been reacting on Twitter to the 33-year-old’s contract news:

