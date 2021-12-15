Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Things you love to see’, ‘Good news’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to fresh contract development

Published

1 hour ago

on

Nottingham Forest have been able to tie one of their young prospects to a new contract as Tyrese Fornah has put pen-to-paper on a fresh deal, the club have confirmed.

The 22-year-old midfielder’s current deal was expiring at the end of the 2021-22 season, but the Reds have moved to extend that until the summer of 2024.

Fornah made his senior Forest debut back in the FA Cup against Chelsea in 2020 before heading to Portuguese side Casa Pia on loan briefly.

Quiz: What club did Nottingham Forest sign each of these 29 players from?

1 of 29

Guy Moussi

He then spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan at League One outfit Plymouth Argyle, playing 44 times in the Pilgrims’ midfield in all competitions and providing three assists.

Fornah finally made his Championship debut in August as he came off the bench against Blackburn Rovers, but for the most part he has been a regular in Andy Reid’s under-23 side in the Premier League 2 competition.

After signing the new deal though, Fornah is set to get more opportunities in years to come in the senior side, with Steve Cooper revealing on the club website that the plan is to integrate the 22-year-old more into the squad.

Tricky Trees fans have been reacting to the news of Fornah’s extended deal and they seem pretty pleased at the development.


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Things you love to see’, ‘Good news’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to fresh contract development

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: