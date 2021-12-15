‘Things you love to see’, ‘Good news’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to fresh contract development

Nottingham Forest have been able to tie one of their young prospects to a new contract as Tyrese Fornah has put pen-to-paper on a fresh deal, the club have confirmed.

The 22-year-old midfielder’s current deal was expiring at the end of the 2021-22 season, but the Reds have moved to extend that until the summer of 2024.

Fornah made his senior Forest debut back in the FA Cup against Chelsea in 2020 before heading to Portuguese side Casa Pia on loan briefly.

He then spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan at League One outfit Plymouth Argyle, playing 44 times in the Pilgrims’ midfield in all competitions and providing three assists.

Fornah finally made his Championship debut in August as he came off the bench against Blackburn Rovers, but for the most part he has been a regular in Andy Reid’s under-23 side in the Premier League 2 competition.

After signing the new deal though, Fornah is set to get more opportunities in years to come in the senior side, with Steve Cooper revealing on the club website that the plan is to integrate the 22-year-old more into the squad.

Tricky Trees fans have been reacting to the news of Fornah’s extended deal and they seem pretty pleased at the development.

Glad to see he’s got a new deal, hopefully he’ll get his chance for first team football for us soon #nffc https://t.co/JSKGGcy9Uk — Bradley (@McBrads95) December 15, 2021

Yes Tyrese 😍😍 now Brennan please x #NFFC https://t.co/plHTRq6Iev — George NFFC 🔴⚪️ (@GC_NFFC) December 15, 2021

Look how happy he is🥺🥺🥺cracking plurr https://t.co/pg4v7LNFcw — dan (@growupdan) December 15, 2021

Good news! Hopefully he goes out on loan till the end of the season, a promising league 1 team would be ideal! #NFFC https://t.co/t7JXk85Uj7 — Malcolm Heron 🌳NFFC🌳 (@mallyslife_) December 15, 2021

Things you love to see https://t.co/O1IL50wIhi — Kieran Blood (@kieranblood3) December 15, 2021

Get him in the team — Ryan Gallagher (@RyanGallagher12) December 15, 2021

Good news, had a feeling he was going to leave as a free agent in the summer. Pleased that he’s extended his stay #NFFC — Sam (@ForestAreMagic) December 15, 2021

Good business this lad will be a starter with Yates next season — -Curtis Orange (@CurttNFFC) December 15, 2021

Happy with that… Now get Brennan one — Jake (@Jake_Dougie) December 15, 2021