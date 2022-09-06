“Things you have to take and accept” – Liam Rosenior speaks out over Derby County player

Derby are looking a lot better in League One this year but they weren’t at the races at the weekend, as they fell to a defeat against Plymouth.

Prior to the 3-2 loss, the Rams had been unbeaten in the third tier since their game against Charlton. It’s a run that had seen them jump into the top half of the table and reside comfortably there.

However, the club couldn’t do much as Sam Cosgrove fired in two late goals to send the points from Pride Park to Argyle in this fixture and boss Liam Rosenior has now spoken out to Derbyshire Live about his side and, in particular, Eiran Cashin.

The young defender has been a mainstay in the team so far this season, with the 20-year-old playing in seven of their fixtures so far. Prior to that, he had managed only a handful of showings for Derby and it looks like he could be a first-team regular for the club now.

He’s so far been solid in the third tier too but against Plymouth, he made an error that ultimately led to Plymouth coming away with all three points. It was uncharacteristic for the youngster, who also happened to win more duels than anyone else on the field in that fixture with ten, and Liam Rosenior has claimed he will not be blaming Cashin, or any other player, for mistakes like that this season.

Instead, the manager has deflected blame onto himself and feels that most of his youth players will learn from this kind of experience and continue to develop and improve. Speaking about the player to Derbyshire Live, he said: “He’s just turned 20. He’s a centre-back. These are the things you have to take and accept in terms of a player’s development. I’ve said it before and I will stay consistent with it. I am not blaming any player for mistakes when they are doing what I am asking them to do. I was more disappointed in the performance from the team and from myself.”

The Verdict

Liam Rosenior has done well so far as Derby manager and has done well too in his handling of some of the younger players in the squad.

Eiran Cashin in particular looks like the next off the Rams’ conveyor belt to be a very good talent and to become potentially one of the best in his position in the league. Every player, especially at that age, is bound to make a mistake but it is all a learning curve and they will use it to grow and become better.

Rosenior is right to not throw the 20-year-old under the bus and to approach it in the way he has. Prior to this game, the youngster has been arguably one of their better players and has formed part of a superb backline that has been hard to break down and to beat so far this season.

Derby then will continue to use Cashin, of that there is no doubt, and he will only continue to get better this campaign.