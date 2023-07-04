Gordon Strachan has discussed the Premier League promotion chances of two of his former clubs going into the new season.

Both Leeds United and Southampton suffered relegation to the Championship in the previous campaign.

Strachan played for the Whites nearly 200 times from 1989 to 1995, before going on to manage the Saints for three years between 2001 and 2004.

The Scot will be keeping a close eye on how the pair fare in the second tier as they both aim for promotion straight back to the Premier League.

Who does Gordon Strachan back to gain promotion straight back to the Premier League?

The 66-year-old believes that Southampton are better equipped to combat the second division.

The Saints spent 11 years in the Premier League, but have spent the last few seasons combating against the drop.

Meanwhile, Leeds were only back in the top flight for three campaigns, which he has claimed has not given them the chance to properly prepare for going back down.

The size of the clubs’ respective wage bills has been cited as a key factor in giving Southampton a better chance at life in the Championship.

“I think at Southampton, things will be more settled,” said Strachan, via Genting Casino.

“I don’t think there will be players there on huge wages, and they look like they may have a better chance to come straight back up.”

The Championship season will get underway in a month’s time, with Southampton set to kick things off with a trip to Hillsborough on 4 August.

Russell Martin has been appointed as manager of the first team squad for the new campaign, with his first competitive game set to come against newly promoted Sheffield Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Leeds will have to wait until 6 August, when they face the visit of Cardiff City to Elland Road.

Leeds are also looking to appoint a new manager, with Daniel Farke expected to arrive as manager.

Pre-season is underway for both clubs this week, with preparations well underway for the new term.

Do Southampton have a better chance at gaining promotion this season than Leeds United?

Much still depends on the transfer business of both clubs, with a lot still to be decided.

Leeds are even without a manager as pre-season begins, so plenty of work is yet to be done at Elland Road which makes predicting their season quite tough.

However, the problem of moving on stars on big wages is a far greater concern for Leeds than Southampton.

The Saints are pretty settled in comparison to their Yorkshire counterparts, although the futures of James Ward-Prowse and Roméo Lavia are up in the air, as is Che Adams’ next destination.

All three will need replacing if they depart this summer, but Leeds have a much longer list of potential exits to deal with.

Both should have the resources to compete for promotion next season, but it is set to be a very competitive Championship campaign with a number of clubs eyeing a top two spot.