Gillingham’s pre-season got off to a goalless start as they drew 0-0 with Championship side Millwall at Priestfield Stadium.

While there were no goals on the scoresheet at the end of the 90 minutes, there were certainly plenty of reasons for optimism as the Gills’ on-pitch preparations got underway in the Kent sunshine.

FLW takes a look at four key takeaways from the Gills’ first pre-season runout against the Lions.

Elliott Nevitt is going to be a real handful

We’ve only seen him in action in a Gillingham shirt for 45 minutes so far, but what seems clear already is Elliott Nevitt is going to be a thorn in the side of League Two defences this season.

His movement and running were evident as he worked the channels well, and his willingness to chase lost causes and close down defenders bodes well for a side that will need him to defend from the front this season.

On a day when chances were thin on the ground, he did get one opportunity, as he latched on to an Aaron Rowe pass and fired off a sharp effort that was on target, but well saved. It was only a fleeting moment, but it was enough to show fans that Nevitt could be a real factor in the coming months.

The Elliott Nevitt and Aaron Rowe partnership already looks promising

It’s unusual to be able to plug in new players and have them immediately on the same wavelength as their teammates, but in the case of Nevitt and Rowe, that understanding is already in place.

Nevitt and Rowe were part of the Crewe Alexandra side that made it all the way to the League Two play-off final at Wembley last season, and the pair’s ability to link up in attack was a major factor in Crewe securing that spot in the play-offs.

That understanding was on show during the Millwall game as they linked up for Nevitt’s one chance of the game. It was a smart move that showed that Rowe knows the sort of runs Nevitt likes to make, and he provided the service to match.

"He's a good friend of mine ... He knows that, once he got in, and he drove, that I would pull off," Nevitt told the official Gillingham website after the game.

"I hit it well, and the goalkeeper made a good save, but usually I would back myself to score them. I enjoyed playing with him, and he's a very good player. He has got the ability. When he gets it, I will always be ready."

Rowe was a bright spark during the match, but it’s perhaps his partnership and ability to link up with Nevitt that could be a real benefit for Gillingham this season. And, while there will be an element of a “getting to know you” process in the early weeks of the season, it seems Nevitt and Rowe are very much good to go.

Jack Nolan could be a real threat from set pieces

Trying to spot certain things in the very first pre-season game of the summer can feel a little like clutching at straws. The sample size is so small, and individual moments can sometimes be overblown to be more than they really are. But one key moment from the first half will have given Gills fans cause for optimism ahead of the coming campaign.

Jack Nolan’s arrival at Priestfield was universally hailed by the Gills faithful, who were aware of his contribution to Accrington Stanley’s season last term. His quality from the left flank will be a real weapon for the team this season, as will his ability from dead-ball situations.

Gillingham struggled to offer much of a goal threat from free kicks last season, but in Nolan, it seems they now have a legitimate threat from set pieces.

Jack Nolan: Scoring stats – League Two 2023/24 Goals scored 17 Goals per game 0.4 Shots per game 2.5 Shots on target per game 0.8 Free kick goals 1/9 Goals from inside the box 12/51 Goals from outside the box 5/60 Left-footed goals 15 Right-footed goals 2 Stats via Sofascore

When the Gills were awarded a first-half free kick around 25 yards out, Nolan stepped up and whipped a low shot around the wall that whistled inches past the far post. It may not have found the back of the net, but the manner of the strike, hit with pace and swerve, was one of a player who clearly practices his set-piece striking.

It means that, for the first time in a while, Gillingham could have a viable goal threat from free-kicks. And with Remeao Hutton likely to fancy his chances from right-footed situations, delivery from free kicks and corners should be much better this season.

Priestfield could be packed this season

Pre-season games are always a nice opportunity to get the family out to enjoy a game in relatively relaxed surroundings. And the attendance for the first game of the summer showed that the team is clearly going to be very well-supported this season.

A healthy crowd of 4,442 was in attendance for the Millwall game, as the positivity surrounding the club and their new manager, Mark Bonner, was clearly evident in the stands. Another decent turnout will be expected this weekend for the visit of Watford, too.

That optimism is backed up by the knowledge that Gillingham have already surpassed last season’s record for season ticket sales.

The 2023/24 season saw 3,447 fans purchase season tickets at Priestfield Stadium. And last month, the club’s owner, Brad Galinson, revealed that that figure had already been passed for the coming campaign, with the club targeting 4,000 season ticket holders for the 2024/25 season.

A strong base of season ticket holders, coupled with a real sense of optimism about what might be possible this season, has clearly captured the imagination of Gills fans, and a packed house will be expected when the team trots out onto the Priestfield turf for their opening day fixture with Carlisle United on August 10.