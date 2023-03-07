“Things that need to fall in place” – Michael Carrick addresses the future of current Middlesbrough and Wolves loan agreement

Ryan Giles has enjoyed a mightily impressive loan spell at Middlesbrough thus far and has particularly impressed under Michael Carrick’s stewardship.

The creative left-sided player has registered nine assists in 35 Championship appearances thus far and will likely continue being vitally important as Boro chase down automatic promotion.

The 23-year-old is currently on his third Championship loan spell from Wolves as it remains to be seen what is in store for the rest of his future at Molineux.

Speaking about Giles and the possibility of striking a permanent agreement for the creative full-back in the summer, Michael Carrick told the Northern Echo: “It’s not just as simple as, ‘Would we like to keep him’.

“There are obviously things that need to fall into place. Whether we keep some of the loan players or whether we don’t keep them, it’s not as easy as yes or no. But at the moment, the boys are doing really well and I’m delighted with the way it’s going.

“He’s been terrific, and he was quite ill actually at the start of the week.

“He was touch and go on whether he was going to make it, so credit to him for getting himself into a place where he was able to play.

Think you’re a hardcore Middlesbrough fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 Who was the club's league top scorer in 2021/22? Isaiah Jones Andraz Sporar Duncan Watmore Matt Crooks

“His attributes – being so quick and such a good left foot – make him a big part of our attacking structure and strategy.

“There was a time when teams could see him doing so well and they were looking at that and shutting it off. So, we’ve had to find other ways to attack and stretch teams. But when he gets into those positions, as he has done, he’s such a massive threat.”

The verdict

Giles has been very impressive this season and has been vitally important to the success that Boro are currently seeing as they look to inflict further pressure on Sheffield United.

Possessing a wand of a left foot and excellent vision in the final third, he is a constant threat with the ball at his feet in wide positions.

Whether or not Wolves remain a Premier League club will play a vital role in whether or not Boro can secure his permanent services.

Giles is a player of very high quality and excellent potential, with Middlesbrough’s desire to sign him certainly justified when looking at the impact he has made.