This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Brendan Rodgers has been linked with the Leeds United job.

According to The Sun, Rodgers named has been mentioned by the Whites' prospective new owners as they plan for life beyond an Elland Road takeover.

Rodgers is available after being relieved of his duties by Leicester City earlier this year.

Leeds United to appoint Brendan Rodgers?

But would he be a good appointment for Leeds? And could they get him?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts...

Adam Elliott

Rodgers would be a great short term appointment for Leeds. The Northern Irishman's track record in the first few seasons with clubs is very strong.

The issue has always been when he stays at a club for too long and when he is given too much autonomy with recruitment, but if Leeds can get a handle on that, then he could be an ideal choice for a promotion push.

The jobs Rodgers has done with Swansea City and Celtic are perhaps the best example of how things could look in the Championship, with them being dominant sides in their respective leagues.

The question around him would be how long-term would it be? Things tend to implode when Rodgers gets given too long in charge. Also, how likely is a move back to the EFL? There are likely to be other offers on the table and competition for him when considering the level he has managed at previously.

Ned Holmes

Just as with Graham Potter, this would be an excellent appointment but is too ambitious in my eyes.

Sure, things didn't end particularly well for him at Leicester City but I don't think he needs to consider stepping down to the Championship just yet.

Rodgers would do a good job leading a rebuild at Elland Road, particularly with new ownership and club hierarchy in place, but I can't see him dropping down a level.

He had fantastic success at Celtic and won the FA Cup not long ago with Leicester so he's still got a fair bit of cash in the bank in terms of his coaching reputation.

The Northern Irishman will surely wait for the heads to roll in the Premier League next term.

James Reeves

Rodgers would be a sensational appointment for Leeds.

There is no doubt it was an incredibly disappointing end to his time at Leicester, but he was not helped by a lack of investment at the King Power Stadium in recent years and the players must also take responsibility for their significant underperformance.

Results did not pick up following Rodgers' departure and it is difficult not to feel the Foxes would have had a better chance of survival under the 50-year-old.

Rodgers should be under consideration for top Premier League jobs, but it would be a remarkable coup if the Whites could convince him to make the move to Elland Road in the Championship.

It feels incredibly unlikely that Rodgers would be tempted by the role with Leeds in turmoil on and off the pitch, but if they were able to land his signature, they would immediately become one of the promotion favourites next season.