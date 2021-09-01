‘Things look very bleak’ – Sheffield United player facing uncertain future following Deadline Day events: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United endured an eventful final day of the transfer window with the Blades able to make a couple of much-needed additions to their squad in key areas.

One deal that did not go through though at Sheffield United was Oliver Burke’s potential departure. It had been reported that Blackburn Rovers were in talks with the Blades over a potential move for the attacker as they searched for a new striker having sold Adam Armstrong earlier in the window.

However, in the end, Burke did not manage to secure his move away from Bramall Lane. As a result, he will need to focus on trying to get back into the plans of Slavisa Jokanovic.

So with Burke’s deal with Blackburn not coming off, we asked our FLW writers whether the attacker can get back into favour again at Bramall Lane…

George Harbey

I don’t believe so.

It’s clear that Burke isn’t part of Jokanovic’s thinking going forward, otherwise they wouldn’t have looked to offload him on Deadline Day.

Of course, they have no option but to work with him now as he is on their books, but you can’t really see him getting regular game time going forward.

All Burke can do is continue to work hard, keep himself fit and keep him in the shop window before January comes along.

It’s a shame for him.

Ben Wignall

I guess it depends on how Slavisa Jokanovic is planning on setting up his side going forward.

If the Serb is going to use wingers then I do see Burke being given a chance but the club are seriously lacking in that department and from what we’ve seen in the last few games, Jokanovic has reverted to the 3-5-2 that was seen regularly under Chris Wilder.

If that formation sticks then I don’t see Burke being afforded many opportunities, especially when five out-and-out strikers remain at Bramall Lane following the conclusion of the transfer window.

Burke isn’t really effective enough in central positions to get ahead of the likes of Billy Sharp, Oli McBurnie and the rest of the options at the Blades and he could have really done with securing a loan move for the season to try and get the best out of his abilities.

That failed to transpire though and I predict a long, tough campaign for Burke to try and figure himself into Jokanovic’s plans.

Ned Holmes

Yes, I think there could be a way back for him but things look very bleak.

In all honestly, it would surprise me if Burke featured much for the Blades this season given the forward options available at Bramall Lane.

That said, none of those striking options have looked particularly convincing this term and if that continues then Jokanovic may just look to shake things up.

If they find form, then you feel Burke is unlikely to get a look in and that could mean a few months with the U23s before January rolls around.

It’s a shame for the player that he was unable to secure that move.