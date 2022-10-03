“Things just haven’t been right” – Should Middlesbrough have sacked Chris Wilder? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough have decided to sack manager Chris Wilder following their disappointing 1-0 defeat against Coventry City at the weekend, with the club confirming his departure this morning.

The 54-year-old was given the opportunity to guide the Teesside outfit through the international break despite their poor form – but their loss against the Sky Blues was the final straw for owner Steve Gibson who has seen his side win just two of their opening 11 league matches of the season.

This is a major disappointment considering the number of players they brought in during the summer window, with the club even being tipped to win promotion back to the Premier League before the start of this season.

Wilder had made a bright start to life at the Riverside and almost managed to guide them to the play-offs at the end of last season – but has been unable to replicate this form and that has proved costly for the former Sheffield United manager in the end.

Was it the right decision for Boro to relieve him of his duties though?

We asked three of our writers at Football League World to give their verdicts.

Billy Mulley

It is a difficult one to assess because I’m surprised it is a situation that has gone wrong, however, I understand why things have not panned out from recent reports.

There was a lot of excitement when Wilder was appointed Sheffield United boss less than 12 months ago, and they certainly were on an upwards trajectory going into the summer.

However, the inability to recruit how he would have liked has ultimately caused friction between Wilder and Steve Gibson.

Now, the search for Wilder’s successor begins and it will be interesting to see the level of attention that the current vacancy gets and the direction that the club want to go in.

Ned Holmes

It’s a big call but something did seem to be wrong at Middlesbrough.

Things just haven’t been right for the Teessiders this term – perhaps down to the breakdown in relationship between Chris Wilder and Steve Gibson – and you can understand the timing of the decision.

Wilder worked wonders with Sheffield United and turned things around last season but there had been no signs of improvement this term and, given how many games are set to be played before the World Cup break in November, action needed to be taken quickly to ensure promotion is still achievable.

With the likes of Rob Edwards and Sean Dyche available, you can understand why Boro made the move now but it is disappointing to see a fantastic manager like Wilder go.

That said, things have not looked right at the Riverside this season and this may just be the right call for everyone involved.

Adam Jones

It’s a difficult one – because Boro are probably justified in relieving Wilder of his duties considering their recent results.

However, his CV and the fact there were a considerable amount of changes in the playing squad in the summer may have justified Wilder getting longer to prove himself.

Wilder and Boro seemed like a dream pairing with the two parties’ ambitions – but there were rumours regarding tensions behind the scenes and if that was the case – this is definitely the right path for all parties to take.

It does feel as though the club should remain with a back three considering the players they have at their disposal though – and this is why they may have been well served holding on to the 54-year-old.

He was probably lacking a top-quality striker and an adequate replacement for Marcus Tavernier – but he should’ve done much better with the squad he had at his disposal.