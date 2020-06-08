‘Things just get better’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans excited by end-of-season announcement

The dates and kick-off times for Nottingham Forest’s remaining Championship fixtures have been revealed, which has drawn an excited response from fans of the East Midlands club.

It has been nearly three months since the English football season was brought to a halt but the top two tiers of English football are set to restart later this month.

The fixtures were announced today, which has allowed Forest to confirm the dates and kick-off times of their remaining nine Championship games.

😃 And we're back! Dates and kick-off times have been confirmed for #NFFC's remaining @SkyBetChamp fixtures in the 2019-20 season. The Reds return with a trip to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday 20th June (kick-off 3pm). https://t.co/jFnLRs9jfp — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) June 8, 2020

Sabri Lamouchi’s side will get their season back underway against Sheffield Wednesday on the 20th of June (kick-off at 3pm) and their final game will be against Stoke City on the 22nd of July (kick-off still to be confirmed).

In between those games, the Reds will face Huddersfield Town (Sunday 28th June, 2.15pm), Bristol City (Wednesday 1st July, 7.45pm), Derby County (Saturday 4th July, 3pm), Fulham (Tuesday 7th July, 7.45pm), Preston North End (Saturday 11th July, 3pm), Swansea City (Tuesday 14th July, 7.45pm) and Barnsley (Saturday 18th July, 3pm).

It looks set to be an exciting run-in for Forest, who will be hoping to at least secure a place in the play-offs.

Lamouchi’s men are fifth in the Championship as things stand – 10 points back from the top two and with a five-point cushion above seventh with nine games remaining.

Unsurprisingly, the announcement has caused quite a stir among fans of the East Midlands, many of whom have taken to Twitter to voice their excitement.

Read their reaction here:

