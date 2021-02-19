‘Things have got to change’, ‘Pure arrogance’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react as key club figure comes under-fire following interview

Paul Lambert was already under a lot of pressure as Ipswich Town manager, but he’s faced the wrath of fans once more after becoming defensive with a local journalist in a press conference.

The Tractor Boys currently sit in 11th place in League One and there have been increasing calls for Lambert to depart Portman Road, with the editor of the East Anglian Daily Times asking for his removal last month.

Ipswich have won just once in five outings since then, and a talkSPORT interview earlier in the week conducted by Jim White made supporters even further frustrated, with Lambert hinting that there was a problem with the club’s structure, per the EADT.

That prompted a response from ex-Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan live on-air, who criticised Lambert for basically airing dirty laundry on the radio, and he was praised by many Ipswich fans for calling him out regarding the club’s situation.

Things have taken another turn now, with Lambert threatening to walk out of an interview with EADT journalist Stuart Watson after he asked which player had told the manager that he would rather be at home with his family than at the club.

Lambert then seemingly patronised the journalist after his question about the club’s structure, where Lambert said: “You’re a football journalist, you understand what a structure is, I guess.

“Maybe you don’t. I don’t think you do. I’ve seen it. I’ve been at the top level. The structure for me is not right.”

Lambert’s comments have prompted an angry response from Ipswich fans, and judging by the comments there can’t be many left that want him to stay in the job.

Had someone spoken to you like that in private life you would have confronted them and put your foot down. His rudeness is disgusting. I think you should demand more respect from a fellow human being. — Sindre Eliassen (@eliassensindre) February 19, 2021

Why oh why won’t he answer your questions? Summit is seriously wrong with him. Really time for lambert to leave our club, get someone in who is gonna get us out of this mess. This is so sad 😢😢😢. Love my club, love my players, but things have got to change NOW — Tractorgal Always 💙💙🍺🍺 (@tractor_blue) February 19, 2021

Well done Stuart! No one can say you’re not trying to get answers out of him! I like how you ended it too. No more airtime for his ‘big club’ rubbish! Good work! #itfc — Oliver Pryke (@OliverPryke) February 19, 2021

Decent questions and Lambert's dig his own grave by making accusations to the media about a player then refused to say who it is. You either say it all or don't say anything. Just sounds like a manager who either needs to walk or put of his misery. — Robin Collins (@RobinITFC) February 19, 2021

Week by week, Lambert is only highlighting how awful he is as a manager. His tactics over the last week to post the blame at everyone else are embarrassing. This is the start of his exit plan. He’s been in this situation before, so he knows how to get paid off #LambertOut — Darren Maundrell (@DarrenMaundrell) February 19, 2021

The nerve of the guy… he'll go on national radio and talk about the club, and then gets offended by basic questions on the subject. — George Lankester (@GeorgeLankester) February 19, 2021

Paul Lambert is embarrassing. “I’ve been at big clubs”. He clearly wants to leave but Evans won’t sack him. He is making no progress on field cos he has no desire to stay — D Venables (@MHSr6rii812) February 19, 2021

Like trying to get blood from a stone — Kieran (@_KieranBleaz) February 19, 2021

Pure arrogance and he knows ME will be hearing this. He’s being so destructive, that it can only be a ‘sack me now Marcus’, there can’t be any other reason. — Lee (@GingerEagle73) February 19, 2021

Sounds so painful to try and work with? Why on earth is he still here? We were once such a proud club #itfc 🤷‍♂️ — NHunwicks (@NH_ITFC) February 19, 2021