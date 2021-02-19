Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town

‘Things have got to change’, ‘Pure arrogance’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react as key club figure comes under-fire following interview

6 mins ago

Paul Lambert was already under a lot of pressure as Ipswich Town manager, but he’s faced the wrath of fans once more after becoming defensive with a local journalist in a press conference.

The Tractor Boys currently sit in 11th place in League One and there have been increasing calls for Lambert to depart Portman Road, with the editor of the East Anglian Daily Times asking for his removal last month.

Ipswich have won just once in five outings since then, and a talkSPORT interview earlier in the week conducted by Jim White made supporters even further frustrated, with Lambert hinting that there was a problem with the club’s structure, per the EADT.

That prompted a response from ex-Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan live on-air, who criticised Lambert for basically airing dirty laundry on the radio, and he was praised by many Ipswich fans for calling him out regarding the club’s situation.

Things have taken another turn now, with Lambert threatening to walk out of an interview with EADT journalist Stuart Watson after he asked which player had told the manager that he would rather be at home with his family than at the club.

Lambert then seemingly patronised the journalist after his question about the club’s structure, where Lambert said: “You’re a football journalist, you understand what a structure is, I guess.

“Maybe you don’t. I don’t think you do. I’ve seen it. I’ve been at the top level. The structure for me is not right.”

Lambert’s comments have prompted an angry response from Ipswich fans, and judging  by the comments there can’t be many left that want him to stay in the job.


