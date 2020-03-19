Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FLW Rewind

‘Things feel more positive’ – Looking back at Oxford’s opening day draw and what it meant for the season

Published

8 mins ago

on

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Rewind’ series, this content strand is where we rewind back to a particular moment at a club, assess the initial reaction from the fans, and then proceed to evaluate and reflect on whether fans were right to react in that way…

Oxford United opened their 2019/20 League One campaign with a 1-1 draw against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

A Tarique Fosu-Henry goal opened the scoring after just 14 minutes for the Us following a Cameron Branagan assist, but four minutes into the second half the Black Cats found an equaliser through Lyndon Gooch from the penalty spot.

Otherwise it was a game of few chances, with Sunderland having three shots on target to Oxford’s two.

However, it was a decent start for Karl Robinson’s men against a Sunderland team tipped for promotion after just missing out in the playoff final to Charlton Athletic last term.

The performances of Fosu-Henry and Branagan were particularly encouraging, while Robert Dickie impressed at the back.

This was the first fixture in a tough early run for Oxford, who had to face Peterborough United next up, before a trip to Blackpool in the following round of matches.

After the game fans were generally upbeat about the result.

Here are some of the best reactions…


