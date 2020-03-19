FLW Rewind
‘Things feel more positive’ – Looking back at Oxford’s opening day draw and what it meant for the season
Oxford United opened their 2019/20 League One campaign with a 1-1 draw against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.
A Tarique Fosu-Henry goal opened the scoring after just 14 minutes for the Us following a Cameron Branagan assist, but four minutes into the second half the Black Cats found an equaliser through Lyndon Gooch from the penalty spot.
Otherwise it was a game of few chances, with Sunderland having three shots on target to Oxford’s two.
However, it was a decent start for Karl Robinson’s men against a Sunderland team tipped for promotion after just missing out in the playoff final to Charlton Athletic last term.
The performances of Fosu-Henry and Branagan were particularly encouraging, while Robert Dickie impressed at the back.
This was the first fixture in a tough early run for Oxford, who had to face Peterborough United next up, before a trip to Blackpool in the following round of matches.
After the game fans were generally upbeat about the result.
FULL TIME: @SunderlandAFC 1-1 #OUFC. The game ends as Henry breaks clear but can't find a crossing opportunity. The game got very scrappy towards the end but, just like last season, the spoils are shared.
— Oxford United FC (@OUFCOfficial) August 3, 2019
Here are some of the best reactions…
Good to get the point, does sound like we were a bit cheated but still good start to the season
— Rosie (@Rosie_may16) August 3, 2019
Super result, well done Lads.
— GG (@GGsnapper) August 3, 2019
Great point away from home.
— Z4spade gamer Oli Davis no.1 Fan ™ ™️ (@BestJobber) August 3, 2019
A point against promotion favourites is good in my book
— Pyro Day (@day_pyro) August 3, 2019
Get it lads. Great point on the road 👊
— Luke Sellwood (@sellwood88) August 3, 2019
Good, well deserved point, by KR and the team. If we can buy some pace up front, suddenly things will feel more positive for the season. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
— Dorset Yellow (@LeeB155) August 3, 2019
Fantastic point but I have 2 questions 1. Where was fords and 2. Can u report a ref to the efl about how he looked like he was helping them in a way.
— matt20046 (@matt_oufc) August 3, 2019