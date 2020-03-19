‘Things feel more positive’ – Looking back at Oxford’s opening day draw and what it meant for the season

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Rewind’ series, this content strand is where we rewind back to a particular moment at a club, assess the initial reaction from the fans, and then proceed to evaluate and reflect on whether fans were right to react in that way…

Oxford United opened their 2019/20 League One campaign with a 1-1 draw against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

A Tarique Fosu-Henry goal opened the scoring after just 14 minutes for the Us following a Cameron Branagan assist, but four minutes into the second half the Black Cats found an equaliser through Lyndon Gooch from the penalty spot.

Otherwise it was a game of few chances, with Sunderland having three shots on target to Oxford’s two.

However, it was a decent start for Karl Robinson’s men against a Sunderland team tipped for promotion after just missing out in the playoff final to Charlton Athletic last term.

The performances of Fosu-Henry and Branagan were particularly encouraging, while Robert Dickie impressed at the back.

This was the first fixture in a tough early run for Oxford, who had to face Peterborough United next up, before a trip to Blackpool in the following round of matches.

After the game fans were generally upbeat about the result.

FULL TIME: @SunderlandAFC 1-1 #OUFC. The game ends as Henry breaks clear but can't find a crossing opportunity. The game got very scrappy towards the end but, just like last season, the spoils are shared. — Oxford United FC (@OUFCOfficial) August 3, 2019

Here are some of the best reactions…

Good to get the point, does sound like we were a bit cheated but still good start to the season — Rosie (@Rosie_may16) August 3, 2019

Super result, well done Lads. — GG (@GGsnapper) August 3, 2019

Great point away from home. — Z4spade gamer Oli Davis no.1 Fan ™ ™️ (@BestJobber) August 3, 2019

A point against promotion favourites is good in my book — Pyro Day (@day_pyro) August 3, 2019

Get it lads. Great point on the road 👊 — Luke Sellwood (@sellwood88) August 3, 2019

Good, well deserved point, by KR and the team. If we can buy some pace up front, suddenly things will feel more positive for the season. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Dorset Yellow (@LeeB155) August 3, 2019

Fantastic point but I have 2 questions 1. Where was fords and 2. Can u report a ref to the efl about how he looked like he was helping them in a way. — matt20046 (@matt_oufc) August 3, 2019