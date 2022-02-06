‘Things don’t work out’ – Championship manager reveals major decision over Manchester City loanee

Scott Parker has revealed that Morgan Rogers has been omitted from Bournemouth’s 25 man squad for the second half of the season.

Championship clubs are required to name 25 players to choose from for league matches, with rules stipulating that players aged 21 or under and owned by the club do not have to be included in the list.

However, following seven signings made during January, there is no longer a spot for Rogers.

The Manchester City youngster arrived at Bournemouth on loan from the Premier League champions in the summer following an impressive loan spell at Lincoln City last season.

But after making 17 appearances for Cherries, only three of which came as a starter, Rogers has now been cut from the club’s Championship squad.

Explaining the decision in an interview with the Bournemouth Echo, Parker said: “Morgan won’t be in the 25-man squad. Morgan knew that. For one reason or another, Morgan and his people didn’t seem to be able to get a deal done in the window.

“It hasn’t worked for both really. I love Morgan to bits and tried to help and push, but sometimes obviously things don’t work out in the game we’re in.”

It’s a surprise to see that this was the outcome, as Rogers signed with a view to a permanent deal and was heaviliy linked with other Championship clubs in the January transfer window.

But Parker recognises that Rogers will need to find football elsewhere this season, as he added: “At this present moment in time, there are other markets open which obviously could be an option for Morgan to go and play some games.

“For someone so young, I think that’s key. That’s where that situation currently is.”

The Verdict

It’s no surprise to see this outcome for Rogers. It’s a shame as he’s clearly a talented player but it hasn’t worked out for him at Bournemouth.

He’s a player who will have plenty of interest in him, but for a move not to happen in January is a massive shame and he’s become a victim of Bournemouth’s deadline day splurge.

There are still transfer windows open in other countries though, and Rogers may now need to take advantage of that in order to ensure he gets regular game time in the next few months.