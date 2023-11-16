Highlights Darren Moore has had a difficult start as Huddersfield Town manager with only one win in his first nine games in charge.

The team's recent defeat against Hull City was tough to take, but Moore believes they were moments away from a positive result.

Huddersfield's upcoming fixtures against Southampton and Sunderland will be challenging, and their form needs to improve to avoid dropping into the relegation zone.

It has been a difficult start for Darren Moore as Huddersfield Town manager.

Moore replaced Neil Warnock at the John Smith's Stadium in September, with the club surprisingly opting to part company with the 74-year-old in order to make a longer-term appointment, despite enjoying a decent start to the season.

However, Moore has won just one of his first nine games in charge of the Terriers, and his side suffered their third defeat in their last four games as they were beaten 1-0 by Hull City at the MKM Stadium on Saturday.

It was a resilient defensive display from Town against the Tigers, but Liam Delap sealed all three points for the hosts in the second minute of stoppage time, and Moore admitted the result was tough to take.

"There's an emotional element to it with the result but we're working hard to correct a lot of the things we were doing wrong a couple of weeks ago. We had a couple of heavy defeats and I think all but a lapse of concentration from us today we'd have come out with a positive result," Moore told Yorkshire Live.

"I think we were five or six minutes away from talking differently to how we are now."

Huddersfield currently sit 21st in the Championship table, just four points above the relegation zone.

What next for Huddersfield Town?

Moore is under pressure from Terriers supporters after the disappointing start to his tenure, and scrutiny on the 49-year-old could increase further with a tough run of fixtures coming up.

Town face two promotion contenders in Southampton and Sunderland in their first two games after the international break, and it is tough to see them picking up any points in those matches.

Southampton are on an eight-game unbeaten run which has seen them move up to fourth in the table, while Sunderland currently sit sixth after three games without defeat.

Huddersfield are fortunate that the three teams below them have been incredibly poor this season, but with Rotherham United opting to part company with Matt Taylor this week, a new manager bounce for the Millers could see the Terriers drop into the relegation zone if their form does not improve.

Marti Cifuentes has made a positive impression at Queens Park Rangers following his appointment last month, and while Danny Rohl has struggled to transform Sheffield Wednesday's fortunes so far, two weeks on the training ground with his new players over the break could help him to implement more of his ideas.

It is hard not to feel some sympathy for Moore considering the lengthy injury list he has had to contend with, but he did welcome David Kasumu and Josh Koroma back to the squad against Hull on Saturday, and Danny Ward could be set to return from an Achilles injury in the coming weeks.

Weekly wages: Huddersfield Town's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

That should help Moore to take a more attacking approach to games, but he will likely have to face Southampton and Sunderland without influential midfielder Jack Rudoni, who had scored three goals and provided one assist in 13 appearances prior to sustaining a foot injury last month.

There is no doubt that the Terriers desperately need to strengthen in the January transfer window, but it is essential that they pick up results between now and then to remain clear of danger.

Town's fixtures are more favourable after the games against the Saints and the Black Cats, but it could be a difficult few weeks to come for Moore, and having conceded four goals on three occasions already during his reign, further heavy defeats could lead to serious questions over his position.