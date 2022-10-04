“Things could click for this Albion side” – Can Steve Bruce turn things around at West Brom? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It has been a terrible start to the season for West Bromwich Albion and boss Steve Bruce.

After the club limped across the line to a 10th place Championship finish last season, the hope was that this campaign, the club could, at the very least, break into the division’s top six.

However, their form so far suggests they will not do so, with the Baggies currently sitting 21st in the Championship with 11 matches played.

As per a recent FLW exclusive, pressure is now growing on Steve Bruce as a result.

With that in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers if they thought Bruce could turn things around at The Hawthorns, or, whether his departure felt inevitable.

Billy Mulley

I think there is scope for Steve Bruce to turn things around at West Brom but you cannot help but think that the Albion boss is currently living on borrowed time.

The Baggies have returned some strong displays this season, something that can be backed up by their xG performance, however, they have struggled to pick up the necessary points.

Football is a results-based industry, and with some excellent managerial options out of work at present, the West Brom hierarchy could be tempted to come to a decision.

West Brom are denied a spot in the relegation zone because of goal difference and have won just the single league game in 11 matches thus far.

I think he may have until after the weekend, and should they not add a second league victory, that may be the time they pull the plug.

Ned Holmes

I feel a little sorry for Steve Bruce actually.

West Brom have not been fantastic this season but in plenty of games they created enough chances to win the game and ended up losing.

The expected points measure has the Baggies top of the Championship and instead they’re teetering just above the relegation zone.

He’s not helping himself by continuing to pick David Button and making a few other selection decisions but I don’t think the sack is inevitable.

Things could click for this Albion side and if they do I expect them to climb the table.

It’s just going to be whether he gets the time to turn things around and the early success of Slaven Bilic at Watford won’t help.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I’ve definitely got mixed feelings on this one.

On the one hand, I genuinely do believe that the Baggies have been unlucky not to take more points from their matches so far.

Perhaps it has just coincided with when I’ve watched them when on television, but there has been a couple of matches where their performance has warranted all three points and yet they have not come away with them – Watford at home being the prime example.

On the other hand, though, if that keeps happening, is that not a huge problem in itself?

I’d perhaps give Bruce the next month to prove he can turn things around, but the Baggies hierarchy may not be so patient as if he doesn’t they then may be well adrift of where they were aiming at the start of the season.