‘Things can get messy’ – Exclusive: Paul Jewell makes admission over Swindon Town ownership issues

A successful manager at certain clubs during his career, Paul Jewell has taken a slightly different role up since last being at the helm of a football team.

Scouser Jewell was a managerial novice when he guided Bradford City to the Premier League in 1999, and then he had even more success when he went to Wigan Athletic and took them through the leagues and into the top flight for the first time in their history in 2005.

Having not managed a club since 2012 after a spell at Ipswich Town, Jewell has taken a back seat and has been assistant at both West Brom and Oldham Athletic, before securing the job of director of football at Swindon Town in 2018.

That is a role which is becoming increasingly prevalent in English football nowadays and even though you’d think that lower league clubs wouldn’t necessarily need one, it hasn’t stopped owners from creating the position.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World on the general idea of what a director of football’s job should entail, Jewell believes that it should be a very simple job that gets overcomplicated by club’s owners – and speaking of owners, Swindon’s Lee Power is a very contentious figure at the County Ground.

Swindon fans have increasingly wanted Power out of the club and they may get their wish soon, and Jewell has hinted at his job being made more difficult than it has to be by Power and other club figures.

“I don’t know because even at our club – I’m at Swindon at the minute – we have ownership issues at the moment and I don’t understand them,” said Jewell.

“My title is Director of Football, my remit is just to help the manager, try to help him get players in. I only do it because I want to help the manager, I’ve got no idea what’s going on with the money, the football club or politics.

“I want to stay out of that side of it – director of football should be there to help run the football side of it. The business and the money side of it will always come from the people who put money in.

“So you just hope that things get sorted out – and things can get messy. But sometimes the more people get involved and the more people that have an opinion, the worse it gets and it goes round in circles. And of course supporters who are the life of any football club are the ones who suffer.”