‘Things are looking very concerning’ – Pressure builds on Lee Johnson at Bristol City: The verdict

Bristol City suffered a second straight loss since the restart of the season at the weekend as Sheffield Wednesday took the three points at Ashton Gate.

Including form before the break – though that is perhaps pretty academic now – the Robins are pretty low on the form table and, ahead of a play-off run-in, it looks as though they’re going to fall by the wayside.

Has Lee Johnson taking them as far as he can, then? And is it time for fresh ideas? Our writers discuss…

Ned Holmes

Not yet but things are looking very concerning down at Ashton Gate.

The Robins have been really poor either side of the delay to the season and are in real danger of seeing their play-offs hopes slip away.

Johnson has made progress in terms of league position in every season at the club but it looks as though he may fall short of continuing that run once again.

What is perhaps most frustrating is that it’s hard to see exactly what sort of side City are – they look weak at the back, don’t have much of a presence in midfield, and are pretty toothless in the final third.

That said, I think the City boss will survive the summer unless their league position takes a real dive over the next month or so.

He’s had to deal with three of his most influential players leaving in the past 12 months and the project at Ashton Gate is all built around him.

On top of that, he has a very strong relationship with the chairman and has continued to bring through players to sell for big fees.

I think Johnson’s going to get at least one more run at it with the Robins, as long as things don’t go to far awry this season.



Jacob Potter

They need to stick with him until the end of the season.

With seven matches remaining in this year’s campaign, I have my doubts as to whether a new manager could come in and help Bristol City into the play-off places.

Johnson has done a steady job with the Robins, but they haven’t picked up points when they needed it the most, which will be frustrating for the club’s supporters.

But I don’t think sacking him at this point of the season would be a wise move, as they need stability at such a crucial stage of the 2019/20 campaign.

Ahead of next season though, I would definitely be looking at replacing him if they aren’t to finish in the top-six this season.

George Harbey

I think he’ll be on his way if they don’t go up this season.

City had a really good chance of making the play-offs this season, especially after the money they invested into the playing squad in the summer and the squad they have on paper.

But it looks set to be another year of disappointment for the Robins, and questions have got to be asked about Johnson’s future at Ashton Gate.

Is he getting the best out of his players, or would somebody else get the better out of them? All the signs are pointing towards the latter.

I wouldn’t get rid of him now, however, as I think he should be given the chance to turn things around and see if he guide them into the play-offs, before potentially giving a new manager a chance to reshape things in the summer.