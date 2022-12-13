“Things are looking promising” – Amad Diallo’s future with Man United amid recent run of Sunderland form: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Amad Diallo continued his positive run of form on Monday evening with a fifth goal in seven games.

The Ivorian has stood out as a key figure in the team in recent weeks, including a run of three games in a row with a goal.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the forward has a future at his parent club Manchester United based on how he has performed in the Championship so far…

Ned Holmes

I have to say I was concerned that he was set to go down as an expensive flop after his loan move to Rangers last term but he’s got things back on track at Sunderland.

He’s been outstanding under Tony Mowbray – matching excellent technical ability with great vision and clever movement.

It’s important to remember he is still young and raw but if he can continue to make strides, he could have a big future ahead.

He’s not ready for the Premier League yet but things are looking promising.

Josh Cole

Although Diallo is currently thriving in a Sunderland shirt, he will need to overcome a lot of obstacles in order to become a regular starter for Manchester United in the coming seasons.

The Red Devils bolstered their wide options earlier this year by swooping for Antony and are also able to turn to Marcus Rashford, Anthony Elanga and Jadon Sancho in this particular area of the pitch.

When you consider that all of these aforementioned players are below the age of 25, they are likely to stay at Old Trafford for the foreseeable future.

Due to the recent emergence of Alejandro Garnacho, Diallo may find himself further down the pecking order at United when he returns to the club following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Sunderland players ever played for a Yorkshire based team?

1 of 25 Lee Burge? Yes No

Declan Harte

It shouldn’t be forgotten that Manchester United committed a lot of money to signing Amad from Atalanta, so it is unlikely they will give up on him too easily.

A big money move like that on such a young and unproven talent was a huge risk by the club, but his performances for Sunderland have shown that he may yet have a future at Old Trafford.

A £100 million deal to sign Antony last August was a blow to Amad’s future with the Red Devils, but he is showing that he may yet have the tools required to provide healthy competition for the Brazil international.

Amad and Antony on the right wing could prove to be a very strong set of options for the club in the long-term, but the future of other attacking talent such as Facundo Pellestri and Jadon Sancho may yet have a role to play in this.

If the Ivorian can continue to improve while at the Stadium of Light, then Erik ten Hag will have to consider him as part of his plans for the future of the side.